Hope for Return of Professional Sports in 2020

It’s been more than two months since we’ve experienced the sights and sounds of sports. But North Texas sports teams are getting closer to a possible return in 2020.

“Some professional sports can return on May 31," said Texas Governor Greg Abbott. "That includes pro golf, auto racing, baseball, softball, tennis, football, and basketball.”

Let’s not forget hockey too, as long as each pro league meets applicable minimum standard health protocols.

According to Willie Calhoun, whose been working out with his teammates inside Globe Life Field, the Rangers are being very cautious.

“We usually do three people in a group and we stagger the times so that everyone’s not working out together," said Calhoun. "We do a pretty good job at doing the social distancing and to follow the guidelines to make sure everyone’s healthy and staying safe.”

Major League Baseball has a proposal on the table to restart Spring Training in early June and begin its season around July 4. But it’s unclear if that will happen.

What is certain – nothing on the diamond or at other professional sporting events in Texas will take place with fans in attendance.

The first glimpse of what that looks like will be on June 6 when Texas Motor Speedway hosts IndyCar.

Five days later, the PGA Tour will take a swing at these unusual circumstances with the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club.

"It's unfortunate that our fans can't be here because we have the greatest fans ever, but we certainly, we don't want to not have the tournament," said Tournament Chairman Rob Hood.

FC Dallas has resumed limited individual player workouts at its practice facility. But the Cowboys, Stars, Wings, and Mavericks have not.

A Mavs spokesperson told NBC 5 Sports that Mark Cuban won’t allow anything in any of his venues until he can guarantee everyone's safety.