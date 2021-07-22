The excitement was hard for friends and family to contain. Emotions were difficult for Jasmine Moore to hold back. She’s headed to Tokyo on the USA Track and Field Team to compete in the triple jump. It’s an accomplishment that’s been a long time coming.

“To see my friends from elementary school and they still come to all my meets, it means the world,” said Moore. “I’ve just wanted this for such a long time. So, to finally be able to compete and represent Team USA in Tokyo, I’m just so grateful.”

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

As Moore heads off to the biggest competition of her life, in front of the entire world, there was no way her hometown of Mansfield would let her go without a proper sendoff. Childhood friends, teachers, the mayor and coaches caravanned to Danny Jones Elementary School. Some said they always knew this day would come.

“When she has something that she’s focused on accomplishing she does all the little things as well as the big things,” said Moore’s high school coach, Lauren Jones. “She’s not just a talk the talk, she’s a walk the walk.”

The accomplishment is bittersweet. Due to COVID restrictions, her parents, who hardly ever miss a meet won’t be at the Olympic Games in person. They’ve seen the hard work behind the glory.

“She sacrificed. She committed to her sport, and this moment right here was worth every bit of it, so we’re very proud of her,” said Moore’s mother, Trinette Moore.

Moore tells us she is fully vaccinated and plans to follow all protocols to remain healthy and eligible to compete.

She reflected on what she would say if she could tell her younger self anything about this journey.

“Nothing bad lasts forever, so this moment here it was so worth it,” she said. “All the hard times and the tears and the pain, it was so worth it to make the Olympic team.”