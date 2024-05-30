The U.S. Olympic trials for gymnastics won’t be held until June 27-30, but one North Texan has already earned her spot at the Paris Olympics.

Luisa Blanco, who just graduated from University of Alabama, will represent her parents' home country of Colombia.

“I have dual citizenship,” Blanco said. “I did it just to be able to compete at the Paris Olympics. In my home and in my heart, I’ve always been Colombian and then when I would leave, I would be an American. Getting dual citizenship was a lengthy process, but you know, just like everything, there is a step-by-step process. I really get the best of both worlds.”

She obtained her dual citizenship just in time to compete at the Colombian National Championship where she earned her spot for Paris.

“It means so many things I think for the little girl in me. It just shows that you can do anything despite what the world or even your own thoughts are telling you. It’s fulfilling in that sense and then it’s knowing that it’s for something bigger than myself going to Colombia for the first time ever. This last summer going to Colombia, it really opened up my eyes to show how good we have it here,” Blanco said.

She said it’s not just about her though. She is representing so many others.

“The fact that I can be somebody who can represent the little girls in Colombia or just represent a whole nation in general is a once in a lifetime opportunity and I’m so honored to do it,” Blanco said.

Blanco moved to Dallas from Los Angeles, California when she was seven years old and trained at WOGA-Frisco for years. One of her teammates was Skye Blakely, 2024 Winter Cup balance beam champion and all-around silver medalist, who is currently vying for a spot on Team USA for women’s gymnastics.

“I mean that shows you the caliber of competition that I was up against and what Team USA produces. We all made each other better every day. I was actually on the U.S. National Team when I was younger, competing there too. Training for the NCAA and for the Olympics are two very different things. The difficulty level in the NCAA is hard, but the elements get even harder and more complicated when it comes to an Olympics,” Blanco said.

Blanco has a trophy case of her own, earning several SEC and NCAA honors in her time at the University of Alabama, where she is still training up until the Olympics. She said right now she is just focused on having a great time and being the best she can.

"It's just not necessarily being on the podium, but knowing that I gave it my all and you know, not breaking my body to do it. I just want to have fun out there," Blanco said.

Read about more North Texas Hometown Hopefuls leading up to the Paris Olympics where the Opening Ceremony will officially start the games on Friday, July 26.