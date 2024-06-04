Hailey Hernandez earned a spot on the U.S. Olympic diving team at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 the summer that she graduated high school. It was an accomplishment that not only shocked some people in the diving world, but she told us back in 2021, that she was kind of shocked herself.

“Going in, I knew I didn’t have the hardest five and so going in, I just wanted to get the experience. I just wanted to have fun and doing the best I could do,” Hernandez said back then.

Now, she wants more. With much more experience under her belt and a decorated career at the University of Texas at Austin, she said she is ready more than ever before for the U.S. Olympic trials.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

“My biggest competitor is myself. I am just trying to keep in tune with myself and trying to be the best that I can instead of worrying about others. I just have found success that way,” Hernandez said.

In a sport where closing in on perfection is part of the daily grind, she said that what she has learned to this point is tiny tweaks make a big difference.

“Overtime, I’ve gotten a lot stronger as well and that’s been able to increase my confidence and make my dives better. Just really trying to perfect the tiny little things is what has brought me this far and I really feel ready,” Hernandez said.

The 1-meter and 3-meter springboard diver is a three-time All-American at UT. Her resume also includes three-time Big 12 team champion, two-time Big 12 diver of the year and five-time individual champion in her time as a longhorn. She said she is thankful for the accomplishments, but looking forward to the next big dream — earning a coveted spot on Team USA once again.

“It would be absolutely unreal and a dream come true. The first time it was kind of a surprise. I wasn’t even planning or expecting it, so being able to go back to represent Team USA would be so incredible knowing how far I have come would be icing on the cake,” Hernandez said.

Team USA swimming and diving Olympic Trials are June 15 - 23 in Indianapolis, Indiana. That will be followed by the Paris Olympics starting on Friday, July 26 with the Opening Ceremony on NBC 5.

Watch more stories from North Texas Hometown Hopefuls.