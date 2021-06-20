Dallas

Dallas Track Star Sha'Carri Richardson Heads to Tokyo as One to Watch

By Candace Sweat

Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates winning the Women's 100 Meter final on day 2 of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field on June 19, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon.
Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The world is getting acquainted with Dallas’ very own Sha’Carri Richardson as she heads to Tokyo as an Olympic favorite. When Sha’Carri Richardson crossed the finish line, she knew at that moment she was an Olympian. And she knew she wanted to thank someone who’s been by her side since the beginning. Her grandmother.

“I am an Olympian,” said Richardson. “A dream since I’ve been young, so being happy is an understatement.”

This has been years in the making. Richardson, a Dallas native, and graduate of Carter High School has been a standout on the track for some time. But we’re getting a better picture of the woman beyond the athlete and the journey to get here.

“My family has kept me grounded. This year has been crazy for me, going from just last week losing my biological mother and I’m still here,” she said. “Still choosing to pursue my dreams. Still coming out here. Still making sure to make the family proud that I still do have here on this earth.”

It’s a true show of resilience on and off the track. Richardson is one to watch and one you won’t be able to miss.

