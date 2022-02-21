Arlington-Raised Sylvia Hoffman's Family, Friends React to Bronze Medal Win

Arlington-raised Sylvia Hoffman can now add Olympic medalist to her long list of life accomplishments.

The Bowie High School grad earned bronze alongside American teammate Elana Meyers Taylor in the two-woman bobsled at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Meyers Taylor has now become the most decorated Black Winter Olympian with five medals.

Hoffman’s parents hosted a watch party with friends and family, cheering their daughter on.

“She is very excited. This is something that she has been working towards. She has been an athlete since she was a little girl. She has never been a quitter. She is going to keep going until she gets what she wants,” said Sylvia’s mom, Tina Hoffman.

She also said the community has been very supportive.

“We’ve been getting knocks at the door and texts and everything. One woman even brought us food. It’s been so wonderful all the support,” she said.

Hoffman’s dad said they always knew their daughter was an incredible athlete. From a basketball and track and field standout in high school to making the women’s basketball team at LSU, she has always been ready to compete.

“We have always supported her in everything that she has done. The people that have actually known us and complimented on us and being parents of her and what it takes to have someone accomplish such a feat. It makes us realize how important we were to her,” Keith said. “That makes us even more overwhelmed with happiness knowing that she has taken off from there we have lifted her becoming successful in what she wants to do.”

Hoffman’s story made even more incredible considering she has only been bobsledding a couple of years. Just a few years ago, she was discovered by U.S. Bobsledding when she competed on NBC’s Next Olympic Hopeful.

The two said their daughter already knows what she wants to accomplish next.

“Her next dream is to be a pilot. And if that is something she wants to do, then nine times out of 10 she will get it done. She is a very positive thinker. That plays a lot into what she has done,” Tina said.