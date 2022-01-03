Homegrown FC Dallas Star Ricardo Pepi Makes $20M Move to German Bundesliga

American forward and El Paso native Ricardo Pepi signed with Augsburg of Germany's Bundesliga from Major League Soccer's FC Dallas on Monday, agreeing to a 4 1/2-season contract that includes an option to extend through the 2026-27 season.

The Augsburger Allgemeine reported the German club was paying more than 13 million euros ($14.8 million) plus potential add-ons totaling a reported $20 million for the 18-year-old striker, which would amount to the highest amount for a transfer of a homegrown American player from MLS.

Moving to Europe after the conclusion of the MLS season was my dream. I believe FC Augsburg and the Bundesliga will prove the perfect settings for me to gain match practice at the top level as a youngster. Ricardo Pepi

Pepi made his U.S. national team debut in September and has three goals in seven appearances.

"We were able to provide him with a clear sporting plan for his future development that convinced him to come here," Augsburg general manager Stefan Reuter said in a statement. "We are certain that he will continue to improve here in Augsburg and that we'll have a lot of fun together over the coming years."

The reported fee would be a record transfer for Augsburg, which has been in the Bundesliga since its first promotion to the top division for the 2011-12 season.

Augsburg is 15th in the 18-team league at the halfway mark, one point ahead of Stuttgart and two in front of Arminia Bielefeld. The bottom two teams are relegated at the end of the season, and 16th place goes to a playoff for a spot in next season's Bundesliga.

Pepi, who wore No. 16 in Dallas, was given the No. 18 jersey by Augsburg and was at practice Monday. Pepi could make his debut at Hoffenheim on Saturday.

Augsburg has been hampered by injuries to forwards Florian Niederlechner and Alfred Finnbogason.

Pepi made his MLS debut in 2019. He had 13 goals and set up two more in 31 league games for Dallas in 2021 and was named the league's young player of the year. Pepi is a homegrown FC Dallas player, first joining the team's youth academy before signing with FC Dallas' affiliate North Texas SC in 2018. FC Dallas signed Pepi as its 26th Homegrown on June 21, 2019.

Last summer, Pepi became the youngest MLS player to score a hat trick -- three goals in the same game.

“This is an important move for FC Dallas, Ricardo, and Major League Soccer,” said FC Dallas Technical Director Andre Zanotta. “He represents what is possible in the FC Dallas Academy system and for soccer players in the United States. This transfer shows our commitment to developing talent and helping them achieve their professional goals.”

“We are proud of what Ricardo Pepi has accomplished during his time in our organization,” said FC Dallas President Dan Hunt. “He truly represents the FC Dallas pathway: coming from our affiliate in El Paso, playing in the Academy, becoming the first signing in the history of North Texas SC, and then making his debut with the first team. We’re happy for Ricardo and his family and look forward to watching him realize his dream of playing in one of the most prestigious leagues in the world.”

“An opportunity like this is something I have worked my entire life to accomplish,” said Pepi in a statement released by FC Dallas. “This is truly a dream realized. I understand that I have to keep pushing, training, and growing. I am grateful to the FC Dallas organization for helping me achieve this goal. I will always have a special place in my heart for FC Dallas and our amazing fans. Thank you for supporting me. I will continue to make you proud.”

“While it’s a challenge to lose a player like Pepi, who was one of the most talented players in the league in 2021, it also creates an opportunity for us to reinvest the proceeds from this transfer on players who can make an immediate impact on the field and help us compete at a high level,” said FC Dallas Head Coach Nico Estévez.

The transfer fee, Zanotta said, allows FC Dallas to be aggressive in competing for new players.

“We’re committed to building a championship roster and recognize we have several positions to fill. This move helps us do that," Zanotta said.

