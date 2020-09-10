Home Runs by Trout, Walsh Power Angels Past Rangers 6-2

Mike Trout hit his major league-leading 16th home run, a 449-foot drive into the left field second deck, and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Texas Rangers 6-2 Thursday to avoid being swept in six games this season at new Globe Life Field.

Trout, a three-time AL MVP, homered in the fifth inning against Kyle Gibson (1-5) for a 4-1 lead. He has 38 homers against Texas, his second-most against any team behind the 46 he has hit against Seattle.

Rookie Jared Walsh homered for the third time in five games, a go-ahead, three-run drive in the first after Trout singled and Anthony Rendon walked with two outs.

Los Angeles (18-27) remained fourth in the AL West, two game ahead of last-place Texas (15-28) but is five games behind the New York Yankees (22-21) for the AL's final playoff spot.

Dylan Bundy (5-2) allowed two runs and four hits in 7 1/3 innings with a season-high 12 strikeouts and one walk. He fanned four in a row and eight of 11 batters starting with the final out of the second.

Gibson (1-5) gave up five runs, 10 hits and three walks in 5 2/3 innings. He is 0-3 in five starts since winning Aug. 15 at Coors Field and is 0-5 with a 7.18 ERA at Globe Life Field.

Gibson was aided by three double plays behind him during the first four innings. Right fielder Joey Gallo made a running catch deep in the corner to retire Trout in the third inning, then threw to first base to double off Matt Thaiss.

Angels RHP Griffin Canning (0-3, 4.54 ERA) will take a 4.85 ERA in three road starts this season to Colorado for Friday's series opener.

Rangers RHP Jordan Lyles (1-4, 8.07 ERA) will seek his first win since Aug. 7 on Friday at home against Oakland in the opener of a four-game series.