High School Hoops Impacted by Winter Storm

In addition to power outages and water shortages, the winter storm this week also impacted area high school athletes in many ways. North Texas high school basketball coaches are trying to navigate the storm, along with the other challenges thrown their way in the last year.

With road closures, power outages, and water supply issues front of mind in North Texas, the game of high school basketball has been on the backburner, even for many area basketball coaches.

"As a basketball coach, I've been stretched to do as much as I can to help these kids, not just in basketball, but in life in general," North Crowley High School basketball coach Tommy Brakel said.

"Most of the time, a coach is a teacher and a coach, and then you have to be a parental figure, you also have to be a psychiatrist, now you have to be a doctor, plus a weatherman," Waxahachie high school basketball coach Greg Gober said. "It just goes on and on and on, but that's just the way it is. You have to find a way to make it work."

They're trying to make it work logistically, while also trying to prepare teams for playoff games set to begin this weekend. Logistical issues have caused many area players to be unable to practice for long stretches leading right up to the crucial games.

"We got in the gym a little bit last night and it was bad, really bad," Duncanville High School basketball coach David Peavy said. "Most everybody has been in bed, bundled up. It's been so cold, you just have to stay in bed under blankets. These guys have had a chance to practice, to play, and they haven't even been up moving around."

A challenge to get back up moving on the basketball court, but with so many challenges front of mind in North Texas, still grateful for an opportunity to get back playing the game they love.

"It's tough, but we look at it as every game we get, every practice we get, we look at it like it's your last one, because it might be," Gober said.