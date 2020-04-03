High School Golf Team Keeps Proper Social Distance While Practicing

While most of the sports world is on hold during the coronavirus pandemic, golf courses are staying busy in many North Texas cities as they have been deemed as “essential activities” in Dallas County and Tarrant County, among others.

“You’re away from each other, especially now that it’s only allowed to be one person per cart,” said Mansfield high school golf coach Trampas Wilson.

“I’ve been talking to my friends, most of whom are basketball and football players, and they’re hating it right now,” said Mansfield senior golfer Ryan Hailey.

Six days a week, most of the players on the Mansfield high school golf team meet at Walnut Creek Country Club in Mansfield, where most of the team and Wilson are members.

“I either see the kids riding and doing their thing or I see them out my backyard on hole 13,” said Wilson.

The Tigers are still hopeful the UIL will allow them to finish the spring season at some point.

“I am hopeful. We work every day hoping to get another chance to go back at it,” said Hailey.

“Kids grow up in this town wanting to carry that white bag and play golf here. We’re really in just a wait-and-see situation,” said Wilson.

But in the meantime, they’re continuing to carry that white Mansfield Tiger bag, doing what they love on the course they love.

“We were feeling really good too. Our team was really coming together,” said Hailey.

“It’s out of our control. We’re just hoping something happens and we’re able to go back.”