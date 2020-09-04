High School Football Scores – Friday, September 4

Here's a look at the high school football scores from around the state of Texas for Friday, September 4.
Abbott 34, Milford 14
Albany 64, Dublin 27
Alpine 20, Fort Stockton 14
Amarillo River Road 22, Wheeler 13
Anderson-Shiro 34, Somerville 7
Andrews 42, Monahans 21
Anson 38, Coleman 14
Aransas Pass 14, Carrizo Springs 7
Archer City 60, Haskell 7
Azle Christian School 50, Bluff Dale 0
Ballinger 13, Breckenridge 0
Balmorhea 62, Fort Davis 14
Balmorhea 62, Van Horn 14
Bangs 55, Florence 0
Bay City 41, Edna 11
Big Lake Reagan County 62, Iraan 0
Blackwell 62, Meadow 14
Blanket 51, Gustine 8
Blooming Grove 20, Kerens 0
Boerne 37, Splendora 9
Bogata Rivercrest 40, Detroit 6
Boling 35, Van Vleck 20
Boyd 21, Jacksboro 16
Bridgeport 22, Bowie 15
Bronte 53, Valera Panther Creek 6
Brownwood 35, Midland Greenwood 15
Bryson 69, Throckmorton 54
Bushland 56, Hereford 10
CC London 35, Robstown 8
CC Tuloso-Midway 35, Ingleside 22
Caddo Mills 61, Bullard 7
Calvert 46, Waco Parkview Christian 0
Canyon 71, Burkburnett 28
Childress 35, Perryton 17
Christoval 23, San Angelo Grape Creek 18
Clarendon 18, Ralls 12
Clarksville 9, Linden-Kildare 8
Claude 72, Lefors 50
Coahoma 49, Miles 0
Comanche 28, Brady 7
Comfort 30, Mason 6
Crane 37, Colorado City 0
Cranfills Gap 41, Mount Calm 20
Cross Plains 28, Goldthwaite 14
Cushing 22, Deweyville 0
Dallas A+ Academy 34, Farmersville 21
Dawson 55, Jewett Leon 34
Decatur 47, Alvarado 0
Denver City 28, Littlefield 14
Dumas 38, Lubbock Estacado 13
East Bernard 29, Hitchcock 12
East Chambers 34, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 7
Eldorado 51, Winters 19
Electra 49, Tioga 18
Farwell 42, Bovina 7
Ferris 20, FW Benbrook 17
Flatonia 25, Stockdale 6
Floydada 22, Kermit 6
Founders Classical Academy 16, Atlas Rattlers 14
Friona 27, Borger 21
Gainesville 14, Vernon 0
Gilmer 22, Henderson 20
Gladewater Sabine 29, New London West Rusk 7
Gordon 64, Newcastle 28
Grandfalls-Royalty 54, Permian Basin CO-OP 6
Groom 62, Paducah 16
Hale Center 24, Amarillo Highland Park 0
Hallettsville 44, Vanderbilt Industrial 0
Hamlin 35, Hawley 6
Hamshire-Fannett 22, Anahuac 12
Happy 58, Nazareth 44
Hardin 25, Hull-Daisetta 8
Hawkins 46, Simms Bowie 0
Hedley 34, Silverton 28
Hermleigh 58, Baird 20
Hillsboro 27, Krum 0
Holliday 29, Eastland 28
Hondo 41, Luling 12
Huffman Hargrave 20, Needville 14
Idalou 49, Clyde 14
Iowa Park 28, Canadian 21
Ira 52, Lueders-Avoca 6
Jayton 54, Aspermont 6
Jonesboro 65, Perrin-Whitt 20
Joshua Johnson County 45, Covington 0
Kilgore 26, Terrell 7
Kountze 40, Saratoga West Hardin 0
Kress 63, Loop 6
La Vernia 28, Geronimo Navarro 19
Lago Vista 22, Teague 7
Laird Hill Leverett's Chapel 37, Tyler Heat 24
Lamesa Klondike 52, TLC Midland 0
Lampasas 41, Stephenville 0
Lazbuddie 68, Lubbock All Saints 32
Leakey 64, Eden 14
Levelland 26, Snyder 10
Lexington 41, Thrall 6
Liberty 23, Madisonville 16
Little River Academy 17, Clifton 10
Llano 41, Sonora 8
Loraine 38, Lenorah Grady 28
Lubbock Home School Titans 58, Cotton Center 28
Lubbock Kingdom Prep 68, Lorenzo 32
Lubbock Roosevelt 46, New Home 0
Mabank 36, Kemp 6
Malakoff 43, Van 13
Marion 24, Goliad 23
Marlin 21, Milano 0
Matador Motley County 68, Knox City 67
Memphis 30, Crosbyton 16
Merkel 24, Stanton 22
Mertzon Irion County 67, Robert Lee 8
Miami 40, McLean 24
Midlothian Heritage 28, Lindale 21
Morgan 27, Oglesby 6
Mount Vernon 36, Pittsburg 7
Muleshoe 42, Lamesa 6
Mullin 46, Trent 0
Natalia 26, Lytle 14
Northside Christian Home 35, Houston Texas Christian 32
Olton 33, Dimmitt 6
Pampa 28, Dalhart 6
Panhandle 69, Gruver 6
Paradise 57, Nocona 6
Paris 10, Celina 7, OT
Petrolia 33, Olney 14
Pineland West Sabine 53, High Island 0
Port Lavaca Calhoun 40, Stafford 14
Post 37, Forsan 7
Poth 58, Falls City 0
Pottsboro 34, Gunter 21
Quinlan Ford 48, Blue Ridge 7
Rankin 73, White Deer 34
Refugio 41, George West 12
Richland Springs 112, Austin Royals 65
Rio Vista 35, Granger 14
Rochelle 67, Abilene Texas Leadership 0
Rockdale 55, Taylor 21
Rocksprings 30, Dilley 20
Roscoe Highland 56, Roby 6
Rotan 54, Woodson 6
Runge 14, Burton 0
Sabinal 21, Harper 0
Sadler S&S Consolidated 14, Callisburg 0
Saint Jo 51, Bowie Gold-Burg 6
Sanderson 52, Imperial Buena Vista 48
Santa Anna 74, Moran 35
Santo 21, Valley Mills 7
Seymour 42, Chico 6
Shallowater 34, Seminole 14
Shamrock 36, Munday 12
Shiner 69, Blanco 20
Skidmore-Tynan 20, Kenedy 18
Smoking for Jesus Ministry 62, SA Town East Christian 6
Smyer 40, Plains 12
Spearman 48, Sanford-Fritch 6
Springlake-Earth 48, Hart 0
Springtown 19, Graham 14
Stamford 27, Roscoe 0
Stephenville FAITH 56, Community Christian 6
Sterling City 44, May 40
Stratford 38, Stinnett West Texas 16
Strawn 64, Brookesmith 37
Sundown 59, Sudan 15
Sunray 41, Hooker, Okla. 6
Texhoma, Okla. 52, Booker 8
Thorndale 6, Snook 0
Trenton 35, Maud 16
Tulia 10, Brownfield 7
Turkey Valley 56, Petersburg 6
Van Alstyne 54, Bonham 24
Vega 49, Boys Ranch 0
Veribest 42, Zephyr 32
Vernon Northside 64, Rule 40
Wall 35, Cisco 14
Wellington 22, New Deal 14
Westbrook 44, Borden County 30
Whiteface 64, Wilson 19
Whitewright 36, Honey Grove 14
Whitharral 54, Wellman-Union 8
Wimberley 33, Cuero 14
Windthorst 55, De Leon 7
Wink 35, Ozona 19
Winnsboro 42, Hooks 0
Wolfe City 13, Paris Chisum 7
Yoakum 21, Smithville 7