High School Football Begins; Practice Dates Released

Monday, Aug. 1 is a special day for the Texas high school football season -- it marks the first day that conditioning can begin for many of the athletes taking part in the upcoming 2022 season.

All programs except for 5A and 6A programs that held spring practice can begin conditioning programs on Monday. For those 5A and 6A programs held spring workouts, they'll have to wait one more week before beginning conditioning programs.

1A-4A SCHOOLS AND 5A, 6A SCHOOLS WITHOUT SPRING TRAINING AND ALL INCOMING 9TH GRADERS

Aug. 1: First day of conditioning. No contact activities are permitted and no contact equipment will be worn except for helmets.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Aug. 6: First day of full contact

Aug. 11: First scrimmage

Aug. 18: Second scrimmage. The five-day rule does apply

Aug. 25: Third scrimmage. Schools that choose to compete in a third scrimmage will not play in week one

Schools that don't participate in Spring training are allowed two scrimmages

5A, 6A SCHOOLS WITH SPRING TRAINING

Aug. 8: First day of conditioning

Aug. 13: First day of full contact

Aug. 18: First scrimmage

Aug. 25: Second scrimmage. Schools that choose to compete in a second scrimmage will not play in week one

Junior varsity - Sub-varsity football teams in Conferences 5A and 6A can play on Wednesday during week one only if the varsity team plays on Thursday of that same week

For more information on dates on possible playing dates, playoff dates and more, visit the UIL webpage.