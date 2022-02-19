High School

Texas HS Coach is a Finalist for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

The finalists will be voted on by a panel to determine this year's class of inductees

Texas high school coach Leta Andrews is among this year's group of finalists for induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Andrews holds the record for the most wins by a high school basketball coach, a record she got coaching Granbury High School in 2010. Andrews is already in the Texas Sports Hall of Fame and has been a Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame finalist before.

Andrews was one of 11 finalists announced at a press conference Friday as part of All-Star Weekend events.

Perhaps the biggest name on the list is Manu Ginobili, a four-time NBA champion who spent his entire career with the San Antonio Spurs.

The 44-year-old Ginobili retired from the league following the 2017-18 season. Along with fellow Hall of Fame forward Tim Duncan and guard Tony Parker, the Argentine forward was a key member of the Spurs teams that won titles in 2003, 2005, 2006 and 2014.

He also helped Argentina win an Olympic gold medal in 2004.

Former All-Star players Michael Cooper, Tim Hardaway and Marques Johnson will also be voted on for possible induction along with NBA coach George Karl and WNBA stars Swin Cash and Lindsay Whalen.

The finalists will be voted on by a panel to determine this year's class of inductees.

West Virginia coach Bob Huggins also is up for induction along with Old Dominion and WNBA coach Marianne Staley and longtime NBA referee Hugh Evans.

The Hall of Fame also announced New York Knicks Hall of Famer Walt Frazier, writer Mechelle Voepel and NBC executive Dick Ebersol are the 2022 Curt Gowdy Media Award recipients.

The Hall of Fame's class of 2022 will be announced at the men's Final Four on April 2 in New Orleans. The enshrinement is scheduled for Sept. 10 in Springfield, Massachusetts.

