Hernán López scores twice as Earthquakes end playoff hopes of Dallas with 3-2 victory

Rookie Hernán López scored a goal in each half and the San Jose Earthquakes eliminated FC Dallas from playoff contention with a 3-2 victory on Wednesday night.

San Jose (6-23-3) grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 13th minute when López used assists from Cristian Espinoza and rookie defender Bruno Wilson to score. The assist was the 14th this season for Espinoza, matching his career-high set two seasons ago. Wilson's helper was his third in 12 appearances.

Alan Velasco pulled Dallas (10-15-7) even at halftime when he scored in the 41st minute with assists from first-year forward Petar Musa — his third — and Paul Arriola — his seventh. It was Velasco's second goal in three starts and six appearances this season.

Amahl Pellegrino subbed into the match in the 75th minute and set up López's sixth goal of the season four minutes later for the go-ahead score. It was the second assist to go with seven goals this season for the 34-year-old Pellegrino in his first season in the league.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Jeremy Ebobisse added an insurance goal in the 83rd minute with an assist from Niko Tsakiris — the first of his career in 48 appearances with 28 starts. Ebobisse's goal was his sixth this season.

Defender Sebastien Ibeagha took a pass from Sebastian Lletget and found the net in the 90th minute to get Dallas within a goal. It was Ibeagha's second goal of the season and his third in 154 career appearances. Lletget's assist was his eighth of the campaign.

Daniel De Sousa Britto finished with three saves in his 10th start in goal for the Earthquakes this season.

Jimmy Maurer turned away one shot in his second start of the season for Dallas.

The Earthquakes will host Real Salt Lake on Saturday. Dallas travels to play the Portland Timbers on Sunday.