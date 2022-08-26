Here's How to Watch the 2022 HSBC Los Angeles Sevens

The stakes are exceptionally intense as the final tournament of the 2021-22 World Rugby Sevens Series gets underway in Los Angeles.

Three teams have dominated the series’ standings over the last eight tournaments, but only one nation will prevail as winners once the 2022 Los Angeles Sevens is all said and done.

That’s especially the case with South Africa, as the Springboks have leveraged four first-place finishes to reach the top of the table with 124 points. Nonetheless, Australia and Argentina are also in the race for the series title.

With the action approaching, here’s everything you need to know ahead of the two-day event:

When is the 2022 Los Angeles Sevens?

The 2022 LA Sevens starts on Saturday and will end on Sunday. It is a two-day event, including group-stage games slated for Saturday and the knockout rounds for Sunday.

Where is the 2022 Los Angeles Sevens?

Dignity Health Sports Park, primarily the home of MLS’ LA Galaxy, is the host for the 2022 LA Sevens. It was also the venue in 2020, which was the last time the tournament was held in the U.S.

The U.S. did not host a tournament in 2021 due to COVID-19.

How to watch the 2022 Los Angeles Sevens

The action will be available on several NBC platforms. It will be available to stream live on Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. CNBC will carry certain matches on TV. Here’s a breakdown of those times:



Saturday:

12:10 p.m. ET - 8 p.m. ET – Peacock

3 p.m. ET - 8 p.m. ET – CNBC (TV)

8:30 p.m. ET - 10:30 p.m. ET – Peacock

Sunday:

11:30 a.m. ET - 6:20 p.m. ET – Peacock

5 p.m. ET - 9 p.m. ET – CNBC

7 p.m. ET – 9 p.m. ET – Peacock

World Rugby will also have a live stream available on its match centre and its official app.

What are the pools in the 2022 Los Angeles Sevens?

Four pools (lettered A, B, C and D) make up the tournament in Los Angeles. Here’s a look at the four teams in each pool:

Pool A: Australia, Argentina, Spain, Japan

Pool B: New Zealand, South Africa, USA, Canada

Pool C: Fiji, Ireland, France, Wales

Pool D: Samoa, England, Kenya, Scotland

What is the 2022 Los Angeles Sevens schedule?

The action kicks off with South Africa taking on USA in Pool B at 9:20 a.m. PT. All 24 pool games will be completed by 7:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, with Australia and Spain being the final match at 7:03 p.m.

Sunday will feature all of the knockout games for placing. These are the key cup games to mark on your calendar:

13th place play-off: 3:01 p.m. PT

9th place final: 4:07 p.m. PT

5th place final: 4:31 p.m. PT

Bronze final: 4:58 p.m. PT

Cup final: 5:28 p.m. PT

You can check the full 45-match schedule here.