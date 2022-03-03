Here's How to Watch the 2022 Beijing Winter Paralympics

We are inching towards the final sector of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games.

The Beijing Winter Olympics took place from Feb. 4-20, and now it is time for the Beijing Paralympics.

The 2022 Winter Paralympics, otherwise known as the XIII Paralympic Games, will take place from Friday, March 4, to Sunday, March 13, in Beijing.

The international winter phenomenon will showcase some of the world’s greatest athletes excelling in parasports.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2022 Paralympics:

How can I stream the Paralympics?

Many Paralympic events will be streamed live on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.

See the full schedule of live coverage and highlights here.

Friday, March 4, 6:30-9 a.m. ET: Opening Ceremony (Stream)

Opening Ceremony (Stream) Friday, March 4, 9 p.m.-12 a.m. ET: Men’s and women’s downhill (Stream)

Men’s and women’s downhill (Stream) Friday, March 4, 9-10:20 p.m. ET: Men’s and women’s 6km biathlon, sitting (Stream)

Men’s and women’s 6km biathlon, sitting (Stream) Saturday, March 5, 12:05-2 a.m. ET: Sled hockey, USA vs. Canada (Stream)

Sled hockey, USA vs. Canada (Stream) Saturday, March 5, 1:35-4 a.m. ET: Wheelchair curling, Slovakia vs. USA (Stream)

Wheelchair curling, Slovakia vs. USA (Stream) Sunday, March 6, 10:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. ET: Snowboard cross finals (Stream)

Snowboard cross finals (Stream) Saturday, March 12, 1:35-4:30 a.m. ET: Wheelchair curling, gold medal game (Stream)

Wheelchair curling, gold medal game (Stream) Saturday, March 12, 11:05 p.m.-1:40 a.m. ET: Sled hockey, gold medal game (Stream)

Sled hockey, gold medal game (Stream) Sunday, March 13, 7:30-10 a.m. ET: Closing Ceremony (Stream)

What is the TV schedule for the Paralympics?

NBC, USA Network and Olympic Channel will air live coverage of the Paralympics throughout the Games, beginning with the Opening Ceremony on USA at 7 a.m. ET on Friday, March 4.

Catch the latest Paralympics action on NBC this weekend and next weekend:

Saturday, March 5: 8-9 p.m. ET (Stream)

8-9 p.m. ET (Stream) Sunday, March 6: 12-2 p.m. ET (Stream)

12-2 p.m. ET (Stream) Friday, March 11: 8-9 p.m. ET (Stream)

8-9 p.m. ET (Stream) Saturday, March 12: 12-1 p.m. ET (Stream) and 8 p.m. ET (Stream)

12-1 p.m. ET (Stream) and 8 p.m. ET (Stream) Sunday, March 13: 12 p.m. ET (Stream)

How many sports are in the Paralympics?

There will be a total of 736 athletes competing across six sports at the 2022 Winter Paralympics. There are 39 events for men, 35 for women and four mixed events.

The events are broken up into two categories: snow sports and ice sports. Snow sports include alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, biathlon and snowboarding, while ice sports include para ice hockey and wheelchair curling.

Para ice hockey and wheelchair curling, which are the two sports represented in the ice category, will be mixed events, while all snow sports will be separate men’s and women’s events.

How many Americans are going to the Paralympics?

There will be 67 Americans participating at the 2022 Winter Paralympics, including 52 men and 15 women.

Are Russian athletes competing at the Paralympics?

Russian and Belarusian athletes will not be allowed to compete in the 2022 Winter Paralympics.

On Thursday, March 3, the IPC reversed their initial decision, which was to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete as “neutrals.” They received immediate backlash following their decision and therefore have decided that athletes from these countries are banned from competing in the Winter Paralympic Games.

Earlier in the week, the International Paralympics Committee granted these athletes a place in the competition. The only catch was the athletes could not represent their home country, but rather must label themselves as neutral. The IPC decided that Russian and Belarusian athletes would compete under the Paralympic flag and would not be included in the medal table.

However, considering Russia’s recent invasion of Ukraine, plans that once granted participation to these athletes, have changed.

Russia’s sports minister Oleg Matytsin is preparing for an immediate appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland, hoping to seek some sort of overturn of the exclusion of Russian athletes before the Opening Ceremony on March 4.