Padres fans are at a fever pitch. With only a few wins between the Friars and their third World Series appearance, some fans are starting to wonder how they can get their hands on tickets.

Too soon, you say? We don't think so and neither do the Padres. Tickets will go on sale this week.

Here's what to know if you're hoping to score.

How Can I Get Tickets to the World Series Games at Petco Park?

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

According to the Padres MLB website, there are an "extremely limited number of tickets available for the 2022 postseason" and those tickets are reserved for people in certain areas: San Diego County, Baja California, Imperial County, Southern Orange County, Southern Riverside County and a few other locations.

First dibs will go to 2023 season-ticket holders' for those who reserve a "Suites and All-Inclusive Hospitality Space," there's a special presale. That presale starts Thursday, Oct. 20. Tickets will be limited based on the type of membership plan and the number of seats linked to each member account -- 3 tickets for members with 1-2 seats, 4 tickets for members with three or more.

https://www.nbcsandiego.com/news/sports/how-do-padres-make-it-to-world-series-here-are-3-keys-to-get-past-phillies/3074176/

Tickets will then go on sale to "select suite, hospitality and group clients, and fans" in groups up to four starting Friday, Oct. 21, at 2 p.m. on Ticketmaster.

If you're hoping to score tickets to multiple games, you'll have to move quickly. The Padres' website says you can only check out for one game at a time.

Find more ticket information here.

What If the Padres Don't Make It?

Any postseason games that are not played will have a credit applied to the next postseason game. In the event the Padres are eliminated, season-ticket holders will receive a credit for unplayed games that can be applied to the 2023 season. Others will have their ticket purchases automatically refunded to the original method of payment.

Across San Diego, people were cheering for the Padres and a big party is expected again for Game 4. Some San Diego Unified School District parents are very upset about the district's response to two separate school threats this week, and an update on a story about Barrio Logan's foul odor. Here is San Diego News Daily for Oct. 15, 2022.

When Will the World Series Games Be Played?

The Pads have to beat the Phillies four times in the National League Championship Series (NLCS) to advance to the World Series round, where they'll face the winner of the American League Championship Series (ALCS) — either the Houston Astros, or the New York Yankees or the Clevland Guardians. One of the latter two teams will be eliminated Tuesday, so we'll have a better idea of who the Friars could face, theoretically.

The Yankees have twice lost the American League Championship Series to Houston during the past five years and will be entirely motivated for revenge. With that said, revenge might be a dish that stays cold. Houston has several advantages over New York in this potential ALCS rematch: Better starting pitching, better batting order and a much-easier schedule leading up to the seven-game series.

The Guardians, meanwhile have played the role of underdog twice already this postseason. Third time a charm? Not quite. Houston should be able to over power the AL Central winners and make their fourth World Series in six years. Justin Verlander and Co. were dominant against the Guardians’ bats this season. Expect more of the same.

No matter who plays, here's what the schedule will look like:

The first two games of the World Series — scheduled for Friday, Oct. 28, and Saturday, Oct. 29 — will be played in the hometown of the ALCS winner.

The next three games give the NLCS the home-field advantage. In this scenario where the Padres are in the World Series, that would be at Petco Park. Those games are set for Halloween, Monday, Oct. 31, and the first two days of November. Times won't be determined until the matchups are set.

If the series goes into Games 6 and 7, those will be played back in the American League's turf after two off days. Those are scheduled for Friday and Saturday, Nov. 4 and 5.

https://www.nbcsandiego.com/news/local/takin-shots-with-the-padres-wil-myers-picks-up-the-tab-after-nlds-win/3072570/

What About the NLCS Matchup?

OK, OK, so we really are getting ahead of ourselves. For the San Diego Padres to make it to the World Series, they have to advance past the Phillies in the NLCS round, which hasn't even started yet. Here's what to know about this series:

The seven-game series starts Tuesday, Oct. 18, and the Padres have the home-field advantage for the first two back-to-back games. Those are set for 5:03 p.m. PST and 1:35 p.m. respectively

After a travel day, the Pads will play in Philly for Games 3 on Friday, Oct. 21, at 4:37 p.m. PST; Game 4 on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 4:45 p.m.; and Game 5 on Sunday, Oct. 23, at 11:37 a.m.

If the series needs to stretch into Games 6 and 7, those will be back in San Diego on Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 25-26, both at 5:03 p.m.

Are Tickets Still Available for the NLCS Games in San Diego?

Tickets appear to be sold out on Ticketmaster, the San Diego Padres' official retailer, but some seats are available on re-seller sites like GameTime and Stubhub — if you're willing to pay a premium. StubHub, the Padres' official fan reseller, has tickets available for about $140, though the average price of a ticket is closer to $400.