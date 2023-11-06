Pickleball

Here's how a pro pickleball player chooses their paddle

Does size really matter? Pro pickleball champions say it does

By Lucy Ladis

NBC DFW

Pickleball was the sport of the summer.

While the sport is easy to learn, there are a lot of details that go into making a pro, including their paddle.

Professional players like Collin Johns have paddle sponsors and have even designed their own paddles.

"I never thought that I'd have a paddle with my name on it," Johns said.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

There are several factors of a paddle that can affect playing style, including weight, length, and grip size, according to this pickleball paddle buying guide from Net World Sports.

"The dimensions are really important because, generally speaking, people miss hit the ball left to right rather than up or down," Johns said. "You want to give yourself more width."

If you like to volley a lighter paddle is favored and if you like to play groundstrokes, a heavier paddle is recommended.

A standard paddle is typically lighter, allowing for more speed and a larger sweet spot.

Whereas an elongated paddle is typically heavier with a smaller sweet spot.

The USA Pickleball National Championships are in Farmers Branch, Texas at the Brookhaven Country Club from Nov. 5 through Nov. 12.

To watch the pros play on Pickleball Boulevard you can buy tickets here.

Pickleball

Pickleball 40 mins ago

Pickleball National Championship kicks off in DFW

Pickleball 6 hours ago

Dallas billionaire embraces pickleball fever as the national championships arrive in DFW

This article tagged under:

PickleballUSA Pickleball
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us