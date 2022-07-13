Here’s all you need to know about Tiger Woods’ history at St Andrews originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Open Championship will be adding another milestone this week. St Andrews is hosting the 150th installment of The Open, which is a fitting way to end the 2022 major season.

Many of golf's greatest players have won at St Andrews, and Tiger Woods is no exception. Woods went pro in 1996 and since then has claimed two Open championships at The Old Course.

The 15-time major champ could possibly be making his last major appearance, but before he does, he’s looking for a fairytale Open ending.

As we embark upon a historic week in golf, let's take a look back at Wood's run at the St Andrews course:

Will Tiger Play at St Andrews?

The short answer is: Yes.

Of all the majors, Woods made it a point to participate in this year’s Open despite having leg issues following a serious car crash in February 2021.

“This is a pretty historic Open that we’re going to be playing. I’m lucky enough to be part of the past champions that have won there and want to play there again,” he said at the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor Golf Club in Ireland.

“I don’t know when they are ever going to go back while I’m still able to play at a high level, and I want to be able to give it at least one more run at a high level.’’

Has Tiger Woods played St Andrews?

Woods has played at the Old Course at St Andrews twice, in 2000 and in 2005. Since first laying eyes on the Home of Golf in 1995, Woods calls St Andrews his "favorite course in the world."

How many times has Tiger won at St Andrews?

Woods has raised the claret jug twice at St Andrews. His first and second Open wins each came at the Old Course in 2000 and 2005 respectively.

When did Tiger Woods first play at St Andrews?

Woods first played at St Andrews in 2000, just four years after turning pro in August 1996. He missed the 1995 Open at St Andrews when he was just an amateur.

Why did Tiger Woods not play in the U.S. Open?

The 15-time major winner decided to skip out on the U.S. Open in order to be fully prepared for St Andrews. The 46-year-old legend said his body simply was not ready to compete and he needed to “get stronger for major championship golf.”

How many times has Tiger Woods won the Open Championship?

Woods has won the Open Championship a total of three times – twice (2000 and 2005) at St Andrews and again in 2006 at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club.

Here's a look at how much players can win at the 2022 Open Championship, the fourth and final Major of the year.

When is the Open Championship at St Andrews?

The much-anticipated 150th Open will begin on Thursday, July 14 and close out on Sunday, July 17 at The Old Course at St Andrews in Fife, Scotland.

How many times has St Andrews hosted The Open Championship?

The Old Course at St Andrews has hosted The Open Championship 29 times, more than any other course. The last time the Open was played at the Old Course was seven years ago.