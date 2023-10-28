Henigan leads Memphis to wild 45-42 victory over North Texas

Seth Henigan fired a 36-yard touchdown pass to Joseph Scales with 10 seconds left, and Memphis rallied last in a wild 45-42 victory over North Texas on Saturday.

Brandon Thomas had three, 1-yard touchdown runs for Memphis (6-2, 3-1 American Athletic Conference). His last gave the Tigers a 38-21 lead with 11:59 remaining.

Chandler Rogers rallied North Texas (3-5, 1-3) to a 42-38 lead with touchdown passes on three straight drives. Rogers hit Roderic Burns for a 35-yard score and connected with Ja'Mori Maclin for 17- and 6-yard scores — leaving 47 seconds on the clock. Henigan was 5-for-5 passing on the game-winning drive.

Blake Watson had touchdown runs of 64 and 65 yards on the first two drives for Memphis, and the Tigers led 14-0. Rogers connected with Burns for a 41-yard touchdown to get the Mean Green within seven after the first quarter.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Tanner Gillis kicked a 28-yard field goal, and Thomas ended back-to-back drives with 1-yard touchdown runs to push the Tigers' lead to 31-7.

Noah Rauschenberg kicked a 39-yard field goal to close out the first half for the Mean Green, and he added a 27-yarder midway through the third. Rogers had a 4-yard touchdown toss to Burns, and North Texas closed within 31-21 entering the fourth.

Henigan completed 22 of 28 passes for 330 yards for Memphis. Watson carried 17 times for 169 yards, and he caught five passes for 100 yards.

Rogers finished with career highs of 411 yards and five touchdowns for the Mean Green. Ayo Adeyi rushed 10 times for 104 yards. Damon Ward caught eight passes for 120 yards. Burns finished with 102 yards and three touchdowns on five receptions. Maclin had six catches for 45 yards and two scores.