Heat-Hawks Game 3 Start Delayed Due to Security Issue, Suspicious Package Found

Heat-Hawks Game 3 start delayed due to security issue originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Friday's NBA postseason action is underway after a brief delay.

The first game of the night between the Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks, schedule to begin at 7 p.m. ET, was delayed nearly an hour due to a security issue at State Farm Arena. The game tipped off at 7:55 p.m. ET.

The Atlanta Police Department, K-9 units and arena security investigated a suspicious package found outside the stadium in Atlanta, delaying the game "out of an abundance of caution."

According to the Hawks, the package was not explosive and it was safely removed from the area by the Atlanta Bomb Squad.

As a result of the delay in Atlanta, the second game of ESPN's Friday doubleheader has been delayed 30 minutes. The Suns vs. Pelicans game, originally set to tip at 9:30 p.m. ET in New Orleans, will now begin at 10 p.m. ET. ​