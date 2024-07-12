HBCU Swingman Classic showcasing Black college baseball talent on a national stage

50 of the top players from historically Black colleges and university got their practice in before hitting the national stage Friday.

They got a chance to get game and life lessons from greats like Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr., former Rangers second basemen Mark Mclemore and others. Mclemore explains why the HBCU Swingman Classic is important.

“You know kids are playing they're just not having the opportunity,” Mclemore said. “They don't have the exposure and I think this HBCU classic is one way they can get that exposure.”

This is the second year for the HBCU Swingman Classic. The event highlights the history and legacy of HBCU baseball programs.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

According to MLB the percentage of Black players in 2024 is only 6 percent. Baseball Hall of Famer and brainchild of the HBCU Swingman Classic Ken Griffey Jr. said this is a way to improve those statistics.

“Make it so these kids can be seen,” Griffey said. “I mean you know last year we had three kids get drafted you know we're hoping for more. You know we want these kids like I said we want them to be in this situation because we're in it.”Through the course of the practice and other events with the young men, Mclemore said it's about leaving a legacy for the future.“

These are 50 of the best college kids you know at HBCUs in the country,” Mclemore said. “So to be able to pass some of the wisdom on that guys like Ken Griffey senior have passed on to me over the years, Jerry Manuel, to be able to pass that information on and that knowledge it's great.”