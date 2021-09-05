wings

Hayes Scores 22, Dream Beats Wings 69-64 to End 11-Game Skid

Dallas still has a 1 1/2 game lead over New York and Washington in the race for the final two playoff spots

Tiffany Hayes #15 of the Atlanta Dream drives to the basket during the game against the Dallas Wings on Sept. 5, 2021 at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas.
Cooper Neill/NBAE via Getty Images

Tiffany Hayes had 22 points, eight rebounds and three steals, Monique Billings had her second consecutive double-double and the Atlanta Dream beat the Dallas Wings 69-64 on Sunday to snap an 11-game winless streak.

The Dream won on the road for the first time since a 100-97 victory over New York on May 29, ending a 10-game skid away from home.

Billings finished with 12 points and a season-high 14 rebounds. Courtney Williams scored six of her 17 points in the final two-plus minutes for Atlanta (7-20).

Arike Ogunbowale banked in a 3-pointer that pulled Dallas to 61-59 with 2:21 remaining. Williams answered with two free throws and her pull-up jumper with 44.5 seconds left made it a six-point game. Ogunbowale made another 3 to trim the deficit to 65-62 with 28.7 seconds to go but Hayes and Williams each made two free throws from there to cap the scoring.

Ogunbowale finished with five 3-pointers and 21 points to lead the Wings (12-16). Allisha Gray added 10 points and a career-high 14 rebounds.

Dallas still has a 1 1/2 game lead over New York and Washington in the race for the final two playoff spots.

