Has an NFL game ever ended in a 0-0 tie? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Another Thursday, another rough night of football.

Just one week after a downright ugly Indianapolis Colts 12-9 overtime win over the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football, the Washington Commanders' 12-7 victory against the Chicago Bears was an equally tough watch.

The Commanders and Bears played over 29 minutes before the first points were scored, with a Washington field goal from Joey Slye right before halftime finally breaking the scoreless tie.

The second half was a bit more eventful, as the two teams combined for two touchdowns, highlighted by Justin Fields' 40-yard touchdown pass to Dante Pettis, and 16 points.

But before Slye's opening field goal, people on Twitter were wondering if the game would end in a 0-0 tie. So has that ever happened in NFL history?

Has there ever been a 0-0 tie in the NFL?

There have been 73 games in pro football history that ended in a 0-0 tie, according to Pro Football Reference. But it's been nearly 80 years since the last one, meaning there's yet to be a scoreless tie in the Super Bowl era.

When was the last 0-0 tie in the NFL?

The most recent 0-0 tie came on Nov. 7, 1943, in a game played between the New York Giants and Detroit Lions. The two teams combined for nine first downs and 214 yards at Briggs Stadium in Detroit. The game featured 77 running plays and 16 pass attempts.

There was no overtime played, as the NFL wouldn't add the extra period for another three decades.