Hardaway Leads Mavericks to Win Over Rockets

Tim Hardaway Jr. had 19 points and seven assists to lead the Dallas Mavericks to a 130-106 win over the Houston Rockets on Friday night despite missing two stars and their head coach.

Dallas was without Luka Doncic, who was sidelined with a right ankle sprain, and Kristaps Porzingis, who missed his fourth straight game in the NBA's health and safety protocols.

Dallas was also missing coach Jason Kidd, who entered the health and safety protocols on Friday -- becoming the 13th NBA coach to do that. Assistant coach Sean Sweeney stepped in his place.

Reggie Bullock started in Doncic's place, putting up 15 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Josh Green had 17 points, and Dwight Powell and Jalen Brunson each had 15 points for Dallas.

The Mavericks won their fifth straight game, and are 6-9 without Doncic this season, compared with 15-9 when he plays.

Christian Wood led Houston with 20 points, and Jae'Sean Tate and Garrison Mathews both had 15. Jalen Green had 12 points, and Kevin Porter Jr. added 11 points.

The Mavericks got off to a hot start, scoring a season-high 43 first-quarter points to enter the second quarter with a 20-point lead. Dallas also had a season-high 80 first-half points and led 80-60 at the break.

After a 114-111 win in Washington snapped Houston's eight-game losing streak, the Rockets struggled defensively, allowing Dallas to shoot 54.4% from the field.

Dallas fell just shy of its season high of 19 3s, making 17 3-pointers on 38 attempts (44.7%). Hardaway and Bullock both hit five 3s in less than 25 minutes of playing time.

TIP-INS

Mavericks: Doncic participated in a pre-game shootaround workout and sat on the bench during the game. . C Boban Marjanovic remained in the health and safety protocols for a sixth straight game.

Rockets: C Alperen Sengun missed a fourth straight game with a right ankle sprain. Sengun could be out for another week, coach Stephen Silas said. . Usman Garuba (health and safety protocols) was out. . Armoni Brooks returned from the health and safety protocols, scoring seven points in 15 minutes.

UP NEXT

Mavericks: Host Chicago on Sunday.

Rockets: Host Minnesota on Sunday.