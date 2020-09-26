Hall Totals 154 Yards Rushing, 3 TDs as Iowa State Beats TCU 37-34

Breece Hall ran for 154 yards and three touchdowns, JaQuan Bailey had 3 1/2 sacks to become Iowa State's career leader and the Cyclones opened Big 12 play with a 37-34 win at TCU on Saturday.

Bailey recovered a fumble on his sack just before halftime for the Cyclones (1-1) that set up Brock Purdy's 17-yard touchdown pass to Darren Wilson.

Max Duggan threw three touchdowns after halftime for TCU, but linebacker Mike Rose made a diving interception -- grabbing the ball only inches off the ground -- with less than four minutes left. The pass went through the hands and off the knee of Taye Barber, who had an earlier touchdown catch.

That set up a 32-yard TD run by Hall on third-and-2 with 2:54 left that made it 37-28. The sophomore ran basically untouched 75 yards to open the scoring in the second quarter, and had a 1-yard score earlier in the fourth.

Kene Nwangwu had a 49-yard touchdown on his only carry for the Cyclones.

TCU announced an attendance of 11,852, just under the limited 25% capacity for the game in the stadium that can hold about 48,000 fans.

THE TAKEAWAY

Iowa State: Purdy, 15-9 as a starter in Big 12 games, finished 18-of-23 passing for 211 yards and one touchdown. But he also had a huge mistake right after halftime, when he slung the ball in the air while in the grasp of a defender. La'Kendrick Van Zandt caught it and went 21 yards for a TCU touchdown. It was ruled a fumble and not an interception since it was behind the line. … Bailey entered the game tied with Shawn Moorhead for the most sacks in school history. He now has 22.

TCU: Duggan started TCU's final 10 games last season, but was limited early in camp after a previously undetected heart issue was revealed in preseason testing. Matt Downing, who appeared in four games as a walk-on freshman at Georgia in 2018, made his TCU debut completing 11 of 21 passes for 159 yards a touchdown. But he had the lost fumble just before halftime. Duggan finished 16-of-19 for 241 yards, including a TD on the game's final play.

UP NEXT

Iowa State: Home next Saturday against five-time defending Big 12 champion No. 3 Oklahoma, which is coming off a 38-35 home loss to Kansas State.

TCU: At No. 8 Texas next Saturday. The Frogs have won five of the last six games in the series.