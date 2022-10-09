Guardians’ Oscar Gonzalez goes viral for SpongeBob walk-up music originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
Oscar Gonzalez is very much ready, captain.
The Cleveland Guardians outfielder broke a historic, scoreless tie against the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 2 of their Wild Card Series on Saturday with a walk-off home run in the 15th inning. The blast gave the Guardians a 1-0 win, sent the team to the ALDS and made Gonzalez a Cleveland hero.
Gonzalez’s clutch play isn’t the only thing that has helped his popularity in Cleveland – or Bikini Bottom. The 24-year-old is gaining fame by using the “SpongeBob SquarePants” theme song as his walk-up music.
“Kids love that song and this is a kid’s game after all,” he said when asked about why he picked out the song (h/t Sports Illustrated). “I’ve had it since Triple-A.”
Guardians fans are clearly on board with the tune. People in the bleachers sing along as Gonzalez approaches the plate, and some go as far as wearing SpongeBob gear to the ballpark.
Sports Connection
Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.
The theme song blared six times at Progressive Field during Saturday’s Game 2 matinee as the Guardians and Rays took a 0-0 tie into the 15th inning. Gonzalez then lifted his team to victory with a solo homer to start the bottom half of the frame, and Twitter was equally wrapped up in his walk-up music as it was his walk-off.
Gonzalez’s homer spared the Guardians a Game 3 matchup on Sunday, meaning he now can enjoy Leif Erikson Day stress-free.
Next up for Gonzalez and the Guardians is an ALDS showdown against the New York Yankees. The series begins at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday as Cleveland goes for sweet, sweet victory.