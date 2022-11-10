memphis grizzlies

Grizzlies' Desmond Bane Fined for Kicking Game Ball Into Stands Vs. Celtics

Memphis Grizzlies' Desmond Bane received a $15,000 fine for kicking the game ball into the spectator stands on Monday night against the Celtics.

By Julia Elbaba

NBC Universal, Inc.

Grizzlies' Desmond Bane fined for kicking game ball into stands originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane was fined $15,000 for kicking the game ball into the spectator stands, the NBA announced on Thursday.

The incident occurred in the final minute of the Grizzlies' 109-106 loss to the Boston Celtics on Monday night at FedExForum.

In the play, Bane went for the steal from Celtics' Jayson Tatum's pass but tipped the ball out of bounds, before the 24-year-old soft punted the ball into the first row of the stands.

The Grizzlies (8-4) went on to win Wednesday night's contest against the Spurs 124-122, while the Celtics (8-3) defeated the Pistons 128-112.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

memphis grizzlies
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us