Greg Gumbel, legendary sports broadcaster, dies at 78

Greg Gumbel, the legendary sports broadcasting host and commentator, has died at the age of 78 after a battle with cancer, his family tells CBS Sports Friday.

"It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of our beloved husband and father, Greg Gumbel," the family said in a statement shared by CBS. "He passed away peacefully surrounded by much love after a courageous battle with cancer. Greg approached his illness like one would expect he would, with stoicism, grace and positivity."

Gumbel was a recognizable voice of NFL coverage across CBS and NBC for more than 30 years, including as a host of "The NFL Today" on CBS and as the network's lead announcer, according to NBC Sports. He was also a key part of CBS' March Madness coverage in recent decades.

"The CBS Sports family is devastated by the passing of Greg Gumbel," CBS Sports President and CEO David Berson said in a statement. "There has never been a finer gentleman in all of television. He was beloved and respected by those of us who had the honor to call him a friend and a colleague."

In March, Gumbel missed his first NCAA Tournament since 1997 due to what he said at the time were family health issues. Gumbel was the studio host for CBS since returning to the network from NBC in 1998. Gumbel signed an extension with CBS last year that allowed him to continue hosting college basketball while stepping back from NFL announcing duties.

In 2001, he announced Super Bowl XXXV for CBS, becoming the first Black announcer in the U.S. to call play-by-play of a major sports championship.

"Greg Gumbel was broadcasting royalty," said CBS Sports' Jim Nantz. "He was as selfless a broadcaster as anyone in the industry has ever known. Our careers intersected for nearly 35 years, and he was the consummate teammate and friend."

Gumbel had two stints at CBS, leaving the network for NBC when it lost football in 1994 and returning when it regained the contract in 1998.

He hosted CBS’ coverage of the 1992 and 1994 Winter Olympics and called Major League Baseball games during its four-year run broadcasting the national pastime.

But it was football and basketball where he was best known and made his biggest impact. Gumbel hosted CBS’ NFL studio show, “The NFL Today” from 1990 to 1993 and again in 2004.

He also called NFL games as the network’s lead play-by-play announcer from 1998 to 2003, including Super Bowl XXXV and XXXVIII. He returned to the NFL booth in 2005, leaving that role after the 2022 season.

Longtime NBC New York sports anchor Bruce Beck worked with Gumbel at MSG Network in the 80s and paid his respects on social media Friday.

"Saddened by the passing of Greg Gumbel - the consummate professional & a wonderful colleague and friend. I was fortunate to work with Greg at @MSGNetworks in the late 80’s. He was class personified. Sending condolences to his family & the sports broadcasting world. He was a gem," Beck said.

Gumbel is the older brother of former NBC TODAY show co-host and "Real Sports" on HBO host Bryant Gumbel.

Full statement from Marcy and Michelle Gumbel, as provided by CBS Sports:

"It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of our beloved husband and father, Greg Gumbel. He passed away peacefully surrounded by much love after a courageous battle with cancer. Greg approached his illness like one would expect he would, with stoicism, grace and positivity.

"He leaves behind a legacy of love, inspiration and dedication to over 50 extraordinary years in the sports broadcast industry; and his iconic voice will never be forgotten.

"Greg's memory will forever be treasured by his family, dearest friends, colleagues and all who loved him."