Gore Tops 100 Yards, Southern Miss Beats North Texas

Southern Miss Golden Eagles running back Frank Gore Jr. (21) breaks through the line of scrimmage during the game between the North Texas Mean Green and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles on Oct. 3, 2020 at Apogee Stadium in Denton, Texas.
Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Frank Gore Jr. ran for 130 yards, Jack Abraham threw for a pair of scores and Southern Mississippi beat North Texas 41-31 on Saturday night.

Gore's 100-yard rushing game was the first for the Golden Eagles' since De'Michael Harris did it on Nov. 16, 2019.

Abram threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Demarcus Jones and Gore ran it in from 11 yards out to give Southern Mississippi a 14-3 lead in the game's first 4 1/2 minutes.

The Mean Green's Tre Siggers capped an 80-yard scoring drive with a 1-yard scoring run with 1:54 before halftime. But Southern Mississippi (1-3, 1-1 Conference USA) drove 46 yards in 70 seconds, and Briggs Bourgeois kicked a 46-yard field goal to put the Golden Eagles up 20-10 at intermission.

Mayberry's 4-yard scoring run early in the fourth quarter stretched Southern Mississippi to its largest lead at 34-17.

Austin Aune threw for 330 yards and two scores for North Texas (1-2, 0-1).

