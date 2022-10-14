Gordon Hayward's Haircut Raises Eyebrows Ahead of NBA Season Opener

Gordon Hayward’s haircut has people talking. The Hornets forward shaved the side of his head and seems to be taking a more disheveled take on his signature swoop.

Hayward first debuted the cut on Sept. 26, the first report date for NBA veterans.

Gordon Hayward, with the new haircut, said he “feels great” heading into the season. Said he is hoping to stay healthy. pic.twitter.com/zFRwesCkqz — Steve Reed (@SteveReedAP) September 26, 2022

Fortunately for the 32-year-old, he was spared the ire of the internet for a few weeks but his luck caught up with him on Friday when the picture recirculated.

Some were quick to draw comparisons to other shocking hairdos, including the famed 2010 reverse bowl cut for Denver Broncos rookie Tim Tebow.

Gordon Hayward rocking the “reverse rookie Tebow” pic.twitter.com/WQTFEkpZ0B — David Gardner (@byDavidGardner) October 14, 2022

Why does Gordon Hayward look like the kid from Gummo now? pic.twitter.com/k2WfTfY3kA — Paul Sanchez (@PhotogSanchez) October 14, 2022

While others were stuck in the first stage of grief -- denial.

I’m dead serious that is not Gordon Hayward — Grant Williams (@KevinJamesUgh) October 14, 2022

Hayward has sported a number of hairstyles throughout his 13-year career in the NBA, ranging from the wholesome Bieber cut fresh out of college to the crisp look he donned in Boston. Some are suggesting his new fade is just a reflection of the state of Hornets basketball.

This is what playing for the Hornets does to the human body pic.twitter.com/p2wPzZYZLq — Neon Genesis Evan Fournier (@JeremyFrom413) October 14, 2022

Charlotte has long been a franchise struggling to move into the upper echelons of the Easter Conference. They’ve made the playoffs four times over the past two decades, only advancing past the first round once and have cycled through coaches and potential superstars. They finished last season 10th in the conference and were routed by the Atlanta Hawks in the play-in tournament.

Hayward, who has battled injuries throughout his career, averaged 43.6 games played per season over the last five years. The former All-Star is looking to get back on track this season. The Hornets open their schedule on the road against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday.