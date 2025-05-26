Gordon baseball advances in state playoffs as tornado recovery continues at home

The history-making season continues for Gordon High School's baseball team, which has advanced to the state semifinals.

The Longhorns are headed to the state semifinals after beating Perrin-Whitt two games to zero in a best-of-three series over the weekend.

Gordon baseball has been pushing forward after a tornado destroyed their practice facility and most of the team's equipment over a week ago.

They look to continue their historic season on Saturday when they take on Hamlin in the Region 1 and 2 state semifinal in another best-of-three series.

The Region 3 and 4 state semifinal series will be played between Brookeland and Fayetteville.

The winner of the Region 1 and 2 semifinal will play the winner of the Region 3 and 4 semifinal the following week. The state finals, The Road to Round Rock, will be held June 5-7 at the Dell Diamond in Round Rock. The Class 1A final is scheduled for Saturday morning, June 7.