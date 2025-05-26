baseball

Gordon baseball advances in state playoffs as tornado recovery continues at home

Longhorns will play the Hamlin Pied Pipers in a best-of-three series on May 31.

By NBCDFW Staff

NBC 5 News

The history-making season continues for Gordon High School's baseball team, which has advanced to the state semifinals.

The Longhorns are headed to the state semifinals after beating Perrin-Whitt two games to zero in a best-of-three series over the weekend.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Gordon baseball has been pushing forward after a tornado destroyed their practice facility and most of the team's equipment over a week ago.

They look to continue their historic season on Saturday when they take on Hamlin in the Region 1 and 2 state semifinal in another best-of-three series.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The Region 3 and 4 state semifinal series will be played between Brookeland and Fayetteville.

The winner of the Region 1 and 2 semifinal will play the winner of the Region 3 and 4 semifinal the following week. The state finals, The Road to Round Rock, will be held June 5-7 at the Dell Diamond in Round Rock. The Class 1A final is scheduled for Saturday morning, June 7.

Gordon Tornado

High School Sports May 22

Gordon baseball team chases state title after tornado damages community

Palo Pinto County May 21

Gordon High School baseball team overcomes tornado damage to compete in regional finals

Palo Pinto County May 19

Gordon, Santo ISD schools closed due to apparent tornado damage

This article tagged under:

baseball
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us