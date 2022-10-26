Tennessee Volunteers

Google Maps Says Volunteers, Neyland Stadium Goal Post Located in River

According to Google Maps, the game-winning goal post from the Volunteers’ victory over Alabama is somewhere in the Tennessee River

By Charlotte Edmonds

Getty Images

The Tennessee football craze is reaching beyond the history books and stamping its claim on the digital map.

On Wednesday, people noticed a new Google Maps landmark in Knoxville -- the resting place of the goalposts torn down in the Volunteers’ 52-49 win over Alabama two weeks ago.

The goalposts were victims of the pandemonium at Neyland Stadium when Tennessee kicker Chase McGrath knuckleball a 40-yard kick with time expiring. This gave the Volunteers their first win over Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide since 2006.

The Vols partied like it was 2006, storming the field, lighting cigars and eventually tearing down the goalposts before depositing a piece in the nearby Tennessee River.

School officials quickly faced reality when they launched a campaign to raise money to replace the goalpost.

The map marker has since been removed but the images of the goalposts traveling through Knoxville won’t be so easily forgotten.

