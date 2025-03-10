How to watch 2025 Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass

Scottie Scheffler is going for the three-peat.

The top-ranked golfer in the world will look to make history by winning golf's flagship event for the third consecutive year when the Players Championship is held this week.

Unofficially golf's fifth major, the annual tournament at TPC Sawgrass draws the world's top players and offers the largest purse in golf. There will be 144 players in the field, including 48 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

The top three -- Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele -- will compete in the same featured group for the first two rounds of the tournament. With another victory, Scheffler would join Jack Nicklaus as the only golfers to have won three Players Championship titles.

Here is everything to know for the 2025 edition of the Players Championship:

When is the 2025 Players Championship?

The 2025 Players Championship will run from Thursday, March 13, to Sunday, March 16.

Where is the 2025 Players Championship?

The Players Championship will be held in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., at the famous TPC Sawgrass. The par-72 Stadium Course -- at 7,352 yards -- includes one of the most infamous holes in all of golf: the “Island Green” on No. 17.

How to watch the 2025 Players Championship

Here is the TV and streaming schedule for the tournament across NBC, Golf Channel and Peacock:

Round 1: Thursday, March 13

1-7 p.m. ET: Golf Channel, Peacock

Round 2: Friday, March 14

1-7 p.m. ET: Golf Channel, Peacock

Round 3: Saturday, March 15

2-7 p.m. ET: NBC, Peacock

Round 4: Sunday, March 16

1-6 p.m. ET: NBC, Peacock

ESPN+ will also stream live coverage of all four rounds.

2025 Players Championship tee times

Below are the tee times for the first two rounds of the Players Championship. Keep up with all of the latest tee times for this year’s tournament at PGAtour.com.

Round 1: No. 1 tee, Round 2: No. 10 tee

7:40 a.m., 12:45 p.m.: Chad Ramey, C.T. Pan, Vince Whaley

7:51 a.m., 12:56 p.m.: Joel Dahmen, Patrick Rodgers, Chan Kim

8:02 a.m., 1:07 p.m.: Beau Hossler, Mark Hubbard, Ben Silverman

8:13 a.m., 1:18 p.m.: Rafael Campos, Davis Riley, Gary Woodland

8:24 a.m., 1:29 p.m.: Joe Highsmith, Brian Campbell, Matt McCarty

8:35 a.m., 1:40 p.m.: Patton Kizzire, Lucas Glover, Corey Conners

8:46 a.m., 1:51 p.m.: Sahith Theegala, Matt Fitzpatrick, Will Zalatoris

8:57 a.m., 2:02 p.m.: Davis Thompson, Stephan Jaeger, Tom Hoge

9:08 a.m., 2:13 p.m.: Aaron Rai, Cam Davis, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

9:19 a.m., 2:24 p.m.: Robert MacIntyre, Max Homa, Sungjae Im

9:30 a.m., 2:35 p.m.: Nate Lashley, Will Gordon, Rico Hoey

9:41 a.m., 2:46 p.m.: Alejandro Tosti, Isaiah Salinda, Aldrich Potgieter

Round 1: No. 10 tee, Round 2: No. 1 tee

7:40 a.m., 12:45 p.m.: Lanto Griffin, Andrew Novak, David Lipsky

7:51 a.m., 12:56 p.m.: Keith Mitchell, Justin Lower, Nicolai Højgaard

8:02 a.m., 1:07 p.m.: Michael Kim, Alex Smalley, Sam Stevens

8:13 a.m., 1:18 p.m.: Maverick McNealy, Brian Harman, Tony Finau

8:24 a.m., 1:29 p.m.: Ludvig Åberg, Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas

8:35 a.m., 1:40 p.m.: Russell Henley, Shane Lowry, Viktor Hovland

8:46 a.m., 1:51 p.m.: Wyndham Clark, Jason Day, Jordan Spieth

8:57 a.m., 2:02 p.m.: Thomas Detry, Sepp Straka, Nick Taylor

9:08 a.m., 2:13 p.m.: J.T. Poston, Seamus Power, Mackenzie Hughes

9:19 a.m., 2:24 p.m.: Chris Kirk, Luke List, Adam Svensson

9:30 a.m., 2:35 p.m.: Bud Cauley, Matti Schmid, Davis Skinns

9:41 a.m., 2:46 p.m.: Hayden Springer, Jesper Svensson, Will Chandler

Round 1: No. 1 tee, Round 2: No. 10 tee

12:45 p.m., 7:40 a.m.: Doug Ghim, Ryan Fox, Sami Valimaki

12:56 p.m., 7:51 a.m.: Andrew Putnam, Charley Hoffman, Denny McCarthy

1:07 p.m., 8:02 a.m.: Daniel Berger, Min Woo Lee, Rasmus Højgaard

1:18 p.m., 8:13 a.m.: Harris English, Billy Horschel, Justin Rose

1:29 p.m., 8:24 a.m.: Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele

1:40 p.m., 8:35 a.m.: Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott, Tommy Fleetwood

1:51 p.m., 8:46 a.m.: Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler, Patrick Cantlay

2:02 p.m., 8:57 a.m.: Nick Dunlap, Akshay Bhatia, Tom Kim

2:24 p.m., 9:19 a.m.: Jhonattan Vegas, Matt Kuchar, Adam Hadwin

2:35 p.m., 9:30 a.m.: Sam Ryder, Greyson Sigg, Mac Meissner

2:46 p.m., 9:41 a.m.: Max McGreevy, Ryan Gerard, Frankie Capan III

Round 1: No. 10 tee, Round 2: No. 1 tee

12:45 p.m., 7:40 a.m.: Henrik Norlander, Victor Perez, Ben Kohles

12:56 p.m., 7:51 a.m.: Eric Cole, Ben Griffin, Max Greyserman

1:07 p.m., 8:02 a.m.: J.J. Spaun, Jacob Bridgeman, Chandler Phillips

1:18 p.m., 8:13 a.m.: Emiliano Grillo, Byeong Hun An, Adam Schenk

1:29 p.m., 8:24 a.m.: Taylor Pendrith, Peter Malnati, Kurt Kitayama

1:40 p.m., 8:35 a.m.: Brice Garnett, Matthieu Pavon, Camilo Villegas

1:51 p.m., 8:46 a.m.: Austin Eckroat, Jake Knapp, Taylor Moore

2:02 p.m., 8:57 a.m.: Nico Echavarria, Kevin Yu, Erik van Rooyen

2:13 p.m., 9:08 a.m.: Karl Vilips, Sam Burns, Cameron Young

2:24 p.m., 9:19 a.m.: K.H. Lee, Carson Young, Patrick Fishburn

2:35 p.m., 9:30 a.m.: Trey Mullinax, Ryo Hisatsune, Laurie Canter

2:46 p.m., 9:41 a.m.: Kris Ventura, Kevin Roy, Jackson Suber

2025 Players Championship prize pool

The Players Championship has a $25 million purse, the largest of any PGA Tour event.

The winner earns $4.5 million, second place gets $2.725 million, third place gets $1.725 million, fourth place gets $1.225 million, and fifth place also gets a seven-figure payout of $1.025 million.

Players Championship defending champion

Scheffler, who last year became the first ever to win back-to-back Players Championship titles, took home the $4.5 million prize last year. He shot a minus-8 in the final round to finish at minus-20 for a one-stroke victory over Schauffele, Wyndham Clark and Brian Harman, who each finished at minus-19.