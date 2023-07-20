A good omen? Bird poops on Viktor Hovland during Open Championship first round

Viktor Hovland may have received a good, albeit gross, omen in Thursday's first round of the 2023 Open Championship.

As Hovland was lining up a shot on the 15th hole at Royal Liverpool Golf Course, the Norwegian was seemingly interrupted by something as he stepped away from his ball. And thankfully, the broadcast mics picked him up hilariously detailing what happened.

"What was that?" Hovland could be heard asking. "... I just got s--- on [by a bird]."

The bird poop appeared to land on the right sleeve of Hovland's sweater. He laughed about the incident as his caddie wiped the feces off his arm.

After getting cleaned up, the 25-year-old recorded a par on the 15th hole followed by a birdie and two more pars to close out his first round. He finished 1-under 70, tying him for 19th on the leaderboard entering Friday's second round.

Hovland is in search of his first major championship after tying for second in May's PGA Championship and tying for seventh in April's Masters. He also finished tied for fourth in last year's Open Championship.

Could the bird poop be a sign that Hovland will claim the Claret Jug in Merseyside, England? We'll find out on Sunday.