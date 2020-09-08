Stars

Golden Knights Blank Stars, Even Conference Final at 1-1

Corey Perry #10 of the Dallas Stars can't convert the centering pass for a shot on goal against goaltender Robin Lehner #90 of the Vegas Golden Knights in the third period of Game Two of the Western Conference Final of the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs between the Dallas Stars and the Vegas Golden Knights at Rogers Place on Sept. 8, 2020 in Edmonton, Alberta.
Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images

Vegas scored three second period goals and netminder Robin Lehner stopped 24 shots as the Golden Knights beat the Dallas Stars 3-0 Tuesday night in Edmonton to tie the Western Conference Final at 1-1.

Paul Stastny, William Karlsson and Tomas Nosek scored the three goals for Vegas.

Dallas head coach Rick Bowness pulled goalie Anton Khudobin for the third period of Game 2.

The Stars took game one of the series 1-0 on a John Klingberg first period goal.

Game 3 is Thursday night at 7 p.m. on NBC Sports Network.

