Golden Knights Blank Stars, Even Conference Final at 1-1

Vegas scored three second period goals and netminder Robin Lehner stopped 24 shots as the Golden Knights beat the Dallas Stars 3-0 Tuesday night in Edmonton to tie the Western Conference Final at 1-1.

Paul Stastny, William Karlsson and Tomas Nosek scored the three goals for Vegas.

Dallas head coach Rick Bowness pulled goalie Anton Khudobin for the third period of Game 2.

The Stars took game one of the series 1-0 on a John Klingberg first period goal.

Game 3 is Thursday night at 7 p.m. on NBC Sports Network.