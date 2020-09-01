Globe Life Park to Host Additional High School Football Games

Globe Life Park in Arlington has announced an expanded schedule for high school football games taking place at the stadium in the coming weeks.

The schedule was expanded on Tuesday with the announcement of five games in addition to the previously announced Arlington ISD slate.

The new schedule includes several cross-town rivalry games and matchups of two of the top six nationally-ranked teams in the 2020 Max Preps pre-season poll.

Top ranked IMG Academy from Bradenton, Florida will travel to Arlington to play sixth-ranked Duncanville High School on Saturday, October 10.

Tickets for the football games went on sale Tuesday starting at $12, and they are available in sets of two, four, and six to allow for social distancing within the stadium.

Advance tickets for the games will be available for purchase online at texasrangers.com/football.

Gates will open one hour before kickoff, and parking lots will open 90 minutes before kickoff.

Parking will be available in Toyota Lot D, Avalon Lot E, Sequoia Lot L, Sienna Lot M, and Highlander Lot N. Parking will cost $8 if pre-purchased or $10 the day of the event.

Concession stands will be cashless, and they will be available for purchase of pre-packaged food only.

All games at Globe Life Park will require facial coverings, social distancing, and other enhanced safety and health measures.

Globe Life Park will be enforcing a no bag policy in order to enhance public safety, but exceptions will be made for medically necessary items, like diaper bags, after proper inspection.

Here is the new schedule for high school football games taking place at Globe Life Park. Dates and times are subject to change: