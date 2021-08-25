Globe Life Park in Arlington Renamed Choctaw Stadium

If you've ever found yourself confused over which stadium was Globe Life Park and which was Globe Life Field, we have good news.

The Texas Rangers say they've entered into a multi-year agreement with Choctaw Casinos & Resorts to rename Globe Life Park, the old Ballpark in Arlington and former home of the baseball team, Choctaw Stadium.

The team said the multi-purpose sports and entertainment venue will be called Choctaw Stadium going forward and will be the home of a number of events in the days and months to come, including college and high school football, pro soccer, and Major League Rugby as the home of the expansion Dallas Jackals.

The stadium underwent a renovation to turn it from a baseball diamond into a multi-purpose, rectangular playing field two years ago.

"We are proud to have our name on a field that continues to play an important role in the lives of North Texans and we look forward to sharing in the competition and enjoyment the stadium brings to the community," said Gary Batton, chief of the Choctaw Nation.

Choctaw Stadium has hosted XFL pro football, USL League One pro soccer, and dozens of Texas UIL high school football games since being renovated.

High school football returns to the stadium Thursday, Aug. 26 when Arlington Sam Houston hosts Garland's Lakeview Centennial High School in the first of 14 regular-season games involving teams from the Arlington ISD.

Over the years the stadium has been known as the Ballpark in Arlington, Ameriquest Field, and Rangers Ballpark in Arlington. It had been known as Globe Life Park since 2014.