Giants Claim Ex-Cowboys Backup QB Cooper Rush on Waivers

The New York Giants have claimed former Dallas Cowboys’ backup quarterback Cooper Rush on waivers.

The Giants announced the move Tuesday, saying it is contingent on Rush passing a physical. The make room on the 90-man roster, wide receiver Reggie White was waived.

Daniel Jones is the New York Giants’ starting quarterback. Rush joins Alex Tanney and Colt McCoy in competing for the backup job.

The move reunites Rush with offensive coordinator Jason Garrett, who spent nearly a decade as head coach of the Cowboys before joining Joe Judge’s staff in the offseason.

Rush was signed by the Cowboys as an undrafted rookie out of Central Michigan in 2017. He appeared in five regular-season games in three seasons, serving as a backup to Dak Prescott.

Rush completed 1,022 of 1,648 passes for 12,894 yards, 90 touchdowns and 55 interceptions in college.

