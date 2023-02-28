Giannis Antetokounmpo Hilariously Roasts Kevin Durant on ‘The Daily Show'

Giannis hilariously roasts Kevin Durant on 'The Daily Show' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Milwaukee Bucks do-it-all forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is coming after the NBA's biggest stars -- just not in the way you'd expect.

Antetokounmpo appeared on Monday night's episode of "The Daily Show" on Comedy Central, which is being guest hosted by comedian and media personality Hasan Minhaj this week.

Minhaj made Antetokounmpo talk trash to Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic, Denver Nuggets two-time MVP Nikola Jokic and new Phoenix Sun Kevin Durant by reading lines on the prompter he wrote for Giannis.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) has all the smoke for his NBA brethren Luka Dončić, Nikola Jokić, and Kevin Durant 😂 pic.twitter.com/76w5wk0RHN — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) February 28, 2023

Doncic was up first.

"Listen, Luka," Giannis started before giving the audience a smirk. "Even though you are running with Kyrie and you have him on your team, I'm coming for you guys."

But Giannis said he couldn't read the rest, forcing Minhaj to read it for him.

"Even though you're running with Kyrie, the scouting report is on you," Minhaj started. "You got sausage arms and cankles. My man, for a dude from Slovenia, you sure look like a dude from Alabama."

Then it was Jokic's turn to get roasted, and this time Giannis read it through, albeit hesitantly.

"Joker, how are you gonna make it through the Finals when you look like you can barely make it through a Burger King drive-thru?"

Minhaj told Giannis to keep reading, but instead he tried praising Jokic before Minhaj cut him off to finish the line.

"You shouldn't be on the court, you should be checking IDs outside of a hookah bar," Minhaj finished as Giannis shook his head with a smile.

Lastly, the roasting flipped to Durant, who recently moved from the Brooklyn Nets to the Suns, where his chances at winning an NBA title augmented. Much like his previous move to the 73-9 Golden State Warriors, it made for perfect joke material.

"You keep joining super teams to win the NBA title," Giannis started. "How about we work out together sometime so I can teach you how to carry your own team?"

Giannis then started complementing Durant by saying he's one of the best scorers to ever play the game and that Durant has led by example the last 15 years, much to the amusing discontent of a deflated Minhaj, who had his head down on the infamous brown desk.

"You were my favorite player growing up," Giannis continued while Minhaj interrupted by saying "I hate this."

Of course, the whole segment was satire. But as the Bucks challenge for the No. 1 seed out East, Giannis will soon go after the league's biggest stars in ways we've come to expect from the two-team NBA MVP and 2021 Finals MVP.