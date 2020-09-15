PGA

Georgia Man Gets Prison for Masters Golf Ticket Scheme

A detailed view of a pin flag is seen during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia.
Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images

A Georgia man has been sentenced to more than two years in federal prison after pleading guilty to a scheme that used stolen identities to obtain tickets the Masters golf tournament.

Federal prosecutors say Stephen Michael Freeman of Athens and his family then sold those tickets for a profit. Freeman and three relatives from Texas were sentenced Monday by a U.S. District Court judge in Augusta, the home of the storied golf tournament.

Federal prosecutors said the family used stolen IDs from 2013 through 2017 to cheat the lottery system that distributes tournament tickets. Freeman was sentenced to 28 months in prison. His parents and sister received probation.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

PGAtexasmasters tournament
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us