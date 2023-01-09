University of Georgia

Georgia Bulldogs Fans Gather for Watch Parties Around DFW

With a final score of 65-7, no team has ever scored more points in a national championship game, dating to the beginning of the BCS in 1998

By Meredith Yeomans

NBCDFW.com

University of Georgia fans living in North Texas gathered to cheer on their team to victory at several watch parties in the area.

The DFW chapter of the UGA Alumni Association hosted events in Dallas, Fort Worth and Plano, including Shakerin's in the Shops at Legacy.

"I went to school there 20 years ago and we were terrible, not terrible, we just could never quite get over the hump and to, after 20 years of fandom, to finally be able to get over the hump, it's unbelievable to say that we're one of the best teams in the nation," said Matthew Timcho, who recently relocated to Plano.

The Georgia Bulldogs pulled away from the TCU Horned Frogs in the second quarter of the National Championship game. By the end of the game, No. 1 Georgia demolished No. 3 TCU 65-7 to become the first team to win consecutive College Football Playoff national championships.

