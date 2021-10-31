Patterson, TCU Agree to Part Ways After 21 Seasons

TCU and football Gary Patterson have mutually agreed to immediately part ways.

The announcement came Sunday night, a day after the Horned Frogs (3-5, 1-4 Big 12) lost 31-12 at Kansas State, Patterson's alma mater. It was their fifth loss in six games.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Patterson leaves TCU with a 181-79 record in 21 seasons, including an undefeated 13-0 season in 2010 that was capped by a Rose Bowl victory. He was the second-longest tenured FBS coach, trailing only Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz, who is in his 23rd season.

Breaking: Jerry Kill is now the interim head football coach for #TCU.

Gary Patterson and the school have mutually parted ways after 20 years. @JDonati_TCU is going make the biggest hire of his career now. @NBCDFWSports pic.twitter.com/0RWGZFSr2f — Newy Scruggs (@newyscruggs) October 31, 2021

Former Minnesota coach Jerry Kill, who was the best man in Patterson's wedding and on his staff as an offensive analyst, will be the interim head coach for the remainder of the season. The Horned Frogs host 14th-ranked Baylor on Saturday.

The 61-year-old Patterson is the second Big 12 head coach let go in two weeks. Texas Tech fired third-year coach Matt Wells last week, also after a loss to Kansas State.

TCU's only Big 12 win was 52-31 at Texas Tech on Oct. 9. A week after that, the Horned Frogs lost 52-31 to fourth-ranked Oklahoma.

TCU athletic director Jeremiah Donati released the following statement Sunday night.



“The story of Gary Patterson and the rise in the fortunes of the TCU football program over the last 20 years is clearly one of the most remarkable in the history of college football. We are grateful to Gary and Kelsey Patterson and appreciate everything they have meant to TCU and the Fort Worth community. Under his leadership, TCU has become a nationally recognized brand name in football and in collegiate athletics. Chancellor (Victor) Boschini and I met with Coach Patterson today and mutually agreed that the time has come for a new voice and leadership in our football program. We asked him to continue on as our head coach for the remainder of the season, and take on a different role in 2022, but he believed it was in the team’s and TCU’s best interests to begin the transition immediately. We respect Coach Patterson’s perspective and will move forward in that direction. I’ve asked Jerry Kill to serve as interim head coach, and he has accepted the role for the remainder of the season. Coach Patterson will assist TCU in the transition to take place.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.