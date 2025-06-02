Gary Patterson, the all-time winningest coach in TCU history and two-time National Coach of the Year who led the Horned Frogs to six AP Top 10 final national rankings joins, Heisman Trophy winners Mark Ingram, Cam Newton and Robert Griffin III and former AP National Player of the Year Ndamukong Suh on the ballot for the 2026 College Football Hall of Fame class.

The National Football Foundation released the ballot Monday for the class that will be announced in January. It includes 79 players and nine coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision and 100 players and 35 coaches from lower levels.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

From 2000 to 2021, Patterson led the TCU Horned Frogs to six AP Top 10 final national rankings, including a No. 2 finish in 2010 and is the all-time winningest coach in the school's history. He won National Coach of the Year twice. The NFF College Football Hall of Fame said Patterson posted an 11-6 postseason record, ranking 11th all-time in bowl wins, and boasted five No. 1 nationally ranked defenses during his career. Four-time conference Coach of the Year, winning six league titles throughout Conference USA, Mountain West (4) and the Big 12.

Ingram became Alabama's first Heisman winner in 2009 after running for 1,658 yards and 20 touchdowns. Newton in 2010 was just the third player in FBS history with 20 passing and 20 rushing touchdowns. In 2011, Griffin led the nation in points responsible for and ranked second in total offense.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Suh was a force for Nebraska in 2009 and became the first defensive lineman in 15 seasons to be named a finalist for the Heisman Trophy. He finished fourth in voting but was honored as the nation's top player by The Associated Press.

Among other players on the ballot are Iowa's Brad Banks, Colorado's Eric Bieniemy, Oklahoma State's Dez Bryant, Penn State's Ki-Jana Carter, Pittsburgh's Aaron Donald, Syracuse's Marvin Harrison, Oklahoma's Josh Heupel, Ohio State's James Laurinaitis, Washington State's Ryan Leaf, California's Marshawn Lynch, Illinois' Simeon Rice and Florida State's Peter Warrick.

Along with Patterson, coaches Larry Coker and Chris Petersen are on the ballot.

Coker led the Canes to consecutive national championship games and won the 2002 Rose Bowl to become the first rookie head coach to lead his team to a title since 1948. Petersen is Boise State's all-time wins leader, who led the Broncos to two undefeated seasons and led Washington to the 2016 College Football Playoff.

The NFF also announced an adjustment to the eligibility criteria for coaches to be considered for induction. The minimum career winning percentage required for coaching eligibility will go from .600 to .595 beginning in 2027.

The change would make Mike Leach eligible. Leach, who died in 2022, had a .596 winning percentage with a 158-107 record over 21 seasons at Texas Tech, Washington State and Mississippi State.

Leach was known for his innovative, wide-open offenses and his knack for pulling upsets. He won 18 games against Top 25 opponents when his team was unranked.

The class will be announced in early 2026 and will be inducted during the 68th NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 8, 2026, at the Bellagio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.