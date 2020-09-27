Gallese, Orlando City Survive a Man Down, Tie FC Dallas 0-0

Pedro Gallese had his second MLS shutout and Orlando City played a man down for the final 20-plus minutes in a 0-0 tie with FC Dallas on Sunday night.
Gallese had four saves, including a kick save of a shot by Santiago Mosquera from point-blank range in the 10th minute.
Midfielder Jhegson Mendez was shown his second yellow card in the 69th minute and Orlando City played a man down the rest of the way.
Jimmy Maurer had three saves for Dallas (5-3-5).
Orlando City (7-2-5) is 5-0-3 in its last eight games.
