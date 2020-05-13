Frisco RoughRiders Enduring Life Without Baseball

Baseball fans pouring into Dr Pepper Ballpark to watch the Frisco RoughRiders play is usually an annual rite of spring. But not this season.

“Well it’s a lot quieter than you’d like," said RoughRiders President and General Manager Andy Milovich.

The crack of the bat has been replaced by silence as COVID-19 takes a huge cut at society. But the RoughRiders are trying to stay positive during these tough times.

But without the TV revenue that major league teams bring in, the concept of minor league games without fans simply isn’t viable and then there’s the issue involving numbers.

“To send kids down to 160 different teams across the country, all different levels of ballparks, different levels of coronavirus concerns in states all over the country and traveling on buses and staying in hotels, it is a little bit riskier proposition to control and manage," said Milovich.

Ultimately, Major League Baseball will decide the RoughRiders fate in 2020.

“It’s hard to tell what kind of baseball we’ll have here at Dr Pepper Ballpark this year," said Milovich. "Hopefully it’s the RoughRIders. If not, maybe there’s an outside chance we see some Major League Baseball here. But one way or another, we hope to be doing something at the ballpark here soon and find a way to engage families and friends the way we always have.”

It’s a message that resonates with everyone who loves baseball in Frisco.