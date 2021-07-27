Frisco RoughRiders Ask Fans to Support Congressional Minor League Baseball Act

The Minor League Baseball Association has asked the Frisco Chamber of Commerce to help support Minor League Teams across America by encouraging Congress to support the Minor League Baseball Act.

According to the Frisco RoughRiders, this bill will ensure the survival of minor league baseball.

The Frisco RoughRiders said the team was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, causing them to go more than 20 months without playing a single game.

Baseball fields across America have been closed for over 600 days, the Frisco RoughRiders said.

Members of Congress from both parties in the House and Senate have introduced legislation to help keep minor league baseball alive.

To help support minor league baseball, visit https://minorleaguebaseballrelief.com.