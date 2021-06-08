French Open Coverage Leads to NBC 5 Programming Changes Thursday-Sunday

There will be several upcoming programming changes due to NBC's coverage of the semifinal and final rounds of the French Open.

NBC's coverage of the annual tennis tournament runs this year from Thursday, June 10 through Sunday, June 13.

On Thursday, NBC 5 News at 11 a.m., Texas Today, Days of Our Lives, and Access Daily will all be preempted.

On Friday, NBC 5 News at 11 a.m., Texas Today, Days of Our Lives, Access Daily, and The Kelly Clarkson Show will all be preempted.

On Saturday, Weekend Today, from 7-8 a.m. and NBC 5 News at 8:30 a.m. will be preempted.

On Sunday, NBC 5 News at 8 a.m, Lone Star Politics and Meet the Press will all be preempted.

Meet the Press All Night will be replaced with Dateline All Night on NBC 5 at 3 a.m. Monday, June 14. Meet the Press, normally on COZI at 4 p.m. Sunday, will not air.

For details on the French Open schedule and other streaming options, visit NBC Sports.