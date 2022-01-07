Four More Cowboys Not Traveling to Philly for Final Regular Season Game

The Dallas Cowboys say four more players are staying home this week instead of traveling with the team to Philadelphia, two due to illness.

According to the team, cornerback Trevon Diggs and safety Donovan Wilson are ill and will not play Saturday.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

Safety Jayron Kearse is sidelined due to a hamstring injury while running back Tony Pollard has an injured foot.

All of the players have been ruled out for Saturday and are not traveling to Philadelphia for the final game of the regular season.

Earlier this week the team said Micah Parsons, Tyron Smith and Anthony Brown were being put on the COVID-19 protocol list after having positive tests.

The Cowboys and Eagles kick off in primetime on Saturday night for the regular-season finale. The Cowboys are currently the No. 4 seed in the NFC and will likely remain in that spot, win or lose Saturday.