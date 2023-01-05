Four Former Cowboys Named Pro Football Hall of Fame Finalists for Class of 2023

Former Dallas Cowboys DeMarcus Ware, Darren Woodson, Chuck Howley and Zach Thomas are finalists for enshrinement with the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2023.

Ware is a finalist for the second year in a row while Woodson is a first-time finalist in his 15th year of eligibility.

Ware, whom many thought should be a first-ballot Hall of Famer in 2022, played his first nine seasons with the Dallas Cowboys before being released in March 2014. He headed to Denver as a free agent in 2014 where he played three seasons and helped the team win Super Bowl 50. In April 2017, he signed a one-day contract to retire as a member of the Dallas Cowboys.

Woodson was a three-time All-Pro safety who helped Dallas win three Super Bowl titles in the 1990s. He played his entire career with the Cowboys, from 1992 until 2003. Woodson is a Hall of Fame finalist for the first time in his 15th year of eligibility after getting to the semifinal stage six times.

Howley, a senior finalist for the Hall of Fame, played outside linebacker for the Bears for two seasons before moving to Dallas to play for the Cowboys in 1961 after suffering a knee injury.

Howley played for the Cowboys until 1973 and, according to the hall, owns the distinction of being the only player in history to be named MVP of a Super Bowl from the losing team when Dallas lost Super Bowl V to the Colts 16-13.

Howley and the Cowboys went on to win their first title the next year, in 1971, beating the Dolphins 24-3 in Super Bowl VI.

Thomas, a Texas native, played his final year of pro football with the Cowboys in 2008 after spending his entire career with the Dolphins.

2023 PRO FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME FINALISTS

Jared Allen, Defensive End – 2004-07 Kansas City Chiefs, 2008-2013 Minnesota Vikings, 2014-15 Chicago Bears, 2015 Carolina Panthers

Willie Anderson, Offensive Tackle – 1996-2007 Cincinnati Bengals, 2008 Baltimore Raven

Ronde Barber, Cornerback/Safety – 1997-2012 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dwight Freeney, Defensive End/Outside Linebacker – 2002-2012 Indianapolis Colts, 2013-14 San Diego Chargers, 2015 Arizona Cardinals, 2016 Atlanta Falcons, 2017 Seattle Seahawks, 2017 Detroit Lions

Devin Hester, Punt Returner/Kick Returner/Wide Receiver – 2006-2013 Chicago Bears, 2014-15 Atlanta Falcons, 2016 Baltimore Ravens

Torry Holt, Wide Receiver – 1999-2008 St. Louis Rams, 2009 Jacksonville Jaguars

Andre Johnson, Wide Receiver – 2003-2014 Houston Texans, 2015 Indianapolis Colts, 2016 Tennessee Titans

Albert Lewis, Cornerback – 1983-1993 Kansas City Chiefs, 1994-98 Los Angeles/Oakland Raiders

Darrelle Revis, Cornerback – 2007-2012 New York Jets, 2013 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2014 New England Patriots, 2015-16 New York Jets, 2017 Kansas City Chiefs

Joe Thomas, Offensive Tackle – 2007-2017 Cleveland Browns

Zach Thomas, Linebacker – 1996-2007 Miami Dolphins, 2008 Dallas Cowboys

DeMarcus Ware, Linebacker/Defensive End – 2005-2013 Dallas Cowboys, 2014-16 Denver Broncos

Reggie Wayne, Wide Receiver – 2001-2014 Indianapolis Colts

Patrick Willis, Linebacker – 2007-2014 San Francisco 49ers

Darren Woodson, Safety – 1992-2003 Dallas Cowboys

A maximum of five modern-day players can be elected for enshrinement in August to the Canton, Ohio, hall. The inductees will be announced on Feb. 9 at NFL Honors, a prime-time TV program hosted by Kelly Clarkson and airing on NBC 5 and Peacock.